* Sees 2015 sales rise by 2.5-5 pct
* CFO says digital to be 10 pct of group sale near-term
* RTL shares rise 2.4 pct, outperforming market
(Recasts to add CFO comments from interview)
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 European broadcaster RTL Group
raised its full-year revenue guidance on Thursday,
buoyed by the positive impact of exchange rates, its digital
business and a growing German television ads market.
The broadcaster, which is controlled by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann, expects annual revenue to
rise by between 2.5 and 5 percent, compared with a previous
forecast for an increase by as much as 2.5 percent.
RTL's finance chief Elmar Heggen said foreign exchange rates
accounted for almost two thirds of sales growth in the first
nine months of the year, which were up 195 million euros or 5
percent, at 4.1 billion euros ($4.4 billion).
RTL has TV and radio channels in eight European countries
and southeast Asia, with shows including The X Factor, Idols and
Farmer Wants A Wife.
As advertising spending rapidly migrates online from
television - still the most popular medium - RTL has begun to
buy digital properties including an online video advertising
platform and a clutch of YouTube channel networks.
Revenues from digital activities account for 8 percent of
total group revenues.
"In digital we grew by more than 30 percent organically so
far this year and we expect double-digit growth to continue in
2016, 2017 and 2018," Finance Chief Heggen said.
By the end of this year, RTL's digital units will make
annual sales of 500 million euros. "In the near term we should
be able to reach 10 percent of total sales from digital," he
said.
RTL shares were up 2.4 percent at 81.31 euros by 0950 GMT,
the second-biggest gainer in the German midcap index
which was down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 0.9335 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Joern Poltz; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)