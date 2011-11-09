LONDON Nov 9 RTL Group , Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster, said higher TV advertising sales in Germany, France and the Netherlands lifted its third-quarter revenue by 6.6 percent, although the rise was a bit less than that enjoyed by German rival ProSiebenSat.1 PSMG_p.DE.

Like other European broadcasters, Luxembourg-based RTL bounced back last year from a double-digit slump in advertising sales, but the company, which is majority-owned by Bertelsmann , gave no forecast on Wednesday for the crucial fourth quarter.

Sales for the July-September quarter were 1.237 billion euros ($1,708 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 3.6 percent to 144 million euros.

Both sales and profits were helped by a strong performance at content and production division FremantleMedia, which produces hit formats including X Factor, Got Talent and The Farmer Wants A Wife.

RTL, which has 41 TV channels and 34 radio stations in 10 European countries, said in August it had some optimism for 2011 despite weak TV advertising markets in southern and eastern Europe.

Rival ProSieben last week reported an 8.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales and a 19.5 percent increase in core profit from continuing operations. ($1=0.724 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)