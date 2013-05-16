FRANKFURT May 16 Broadcaster RTL Group
said Germany's television advertising
market, the only one of its major markets to grow in the first
three months of 2013, shrank at the start of the second quarter.
"Given the Easter effect and the strong performance of the
whole advertising market in May last year, based on a
front-loading of advertising revenue due to the soccer
championship in June, we see that the German market is down at
the beginning of the second quarter," co-Chief Executive Anke
Schaeferkordt told journalists during a conference call.
RTL earlier reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-quarter
operating profit but cautioned that it was still not certain
whether its 2013 profit would reach the year-earlier level.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)