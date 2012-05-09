FRANKFURT May 9 Europe's biggest commercial
broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday first-quarter
sales rose, as growth in the French and German TV advertising
markets offset a continued slump in southern and eastern Europe.
The company, which is majority-owned by media conglomerate
Bertelsmann, said first-quarter revenue came in at
1.32 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up 6.3 percent from the same
period last year.
"The advertising markets in the first quarter of 2012
reflected the state of the national economies as they navigate
through the Euro crisis," the company said in a statement.
It said the German TV advertising market grew significantly
while the French market was slightly up from last year.
"In the Netherlands and Belgium the markets were down, and
in Southern and Eastern Europe the markets continued to decline
strongly," the company said.
RTL, which has 46 TV channels and 29 radio stations in 9
European countries, said first-quarter earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) were flat at 191 million euros.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)