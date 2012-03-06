FRANKFURT, March 6 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group said on Tuesday that while advertising market volatility was still too high to guide on its 2012 profits, the fears stemming from the euro zone crisis late last year had not materialised.

RTL, which has 41 TV channels and 34 radio stations in 10 European countries, said that earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for 2011 were roughly flat on the previous year at 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion) on a 4.2 percent rise in revenue.

"Looking at January and February 2012 we can say that the negative development many had feared did not happen," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones)