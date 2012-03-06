HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
FRANKFURT, March 6 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group said on Tuesday that while advertising market volatility was still too high to guide on its 2012 profits, the fears stemming from the euro zone crisis late last year had not materialised.
RTL, which has 41 TV channels and 34 radio stations in 10 European countries, said that earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for 2011 were roughly flat on the previous year at 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion) on a 4.2 percent rise in revenue.
"Looking at January and February 2012 we can say that the negative development many had feared did not happen," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones)
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.