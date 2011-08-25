* Sale process started, RTL looking at TVN - source

* Process at early stage, no due diligence yet - source

* Volatile markets could still ruin any deal - source

* RTL declines to comment (Recasts, adds details)

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group is interested in buying ITI Group's $800 million controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN , a person familiar with RTL's planning said.

"The sale of TVN is starting and of course we are looking at the company," the person told Reuters on Thursday.

ITI Group said last month it hired JP Morgan and Nomura to help find a buyer for its stake in TVN, in a move that may bring a new player to central Europe's largest media market.

Sources told Reuters at the time that ITI had approached five possible buyers, including Bertelsmann , Time Warner and News Corp's Fox.

But the person familiar with RTL said on Thursday the sale process was still at an early stage. No due diligence has taken place yet, and prospects of any deal could be scuppered by volatile markets, the person said.

RTL, majority-owned by media group Bertelsmann, declined to comment on the matter.

TVN is one of Poland's top two private broadcasters, which has focused mainly on an urban audience with shows such as the Polish versions of Dancing with the Stars and X Factor, as well as a growing number of its own formats.

The group also controls Poland's top web portal Onet.pl and pay-TV platform 'n', which it says should show a core profit (EBITDA) this year.

Analysts said Time Warner may be the most likely bidder after it increased its stake in TVN's regional rival Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.RP in March.

German papers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier said RTL was interested in TVN.

RTL Chief Executive Gerhard Zeiler said on Wednesday -- after reporting a rise in first-half core profit driven by higher growth in key markets -- that Poland was an interesting market for RTL. He declined to comment on TVN specifically.

RTL, which has 40 TV channels and 34 radio stations in 10 European countries, earlier this year bid for ProSieben's PSMG_p.DE Belgian TV assets, which were eventually sold to consortia led by Finnish media group Sanoma . (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)