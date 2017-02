Aug 24 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group posted a rise in first-half core profit thanks mainly to higher growth in its key markets Germany, France and the Netherlands.

RTL said in a statement on Wednesday that earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were up 3.7 percent to 557 million euros ($801 million), while sales rose 3.4 percent to 2.75 billion euros.

RTL, majority-owned by media group Bertelsmann , said despite current insecurities about the global economy, it remained cautiously optimistic for the full year. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting By Nicola Leske)