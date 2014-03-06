FRANKFURT, March 6 European broadcaster RTL Group on Thursday posted a 6.9 percent rise in 2013 core earnings excluding special items, mainly driven by its German business.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items, rose to 1.152 billion euros ($1.58 billion). In November the company had predicted that EBITA would be on a par with last year's 1.08 billion euros.

Revenue for the year fell 1.8 percent to 5.889 billion euros, the group said. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)