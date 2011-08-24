* H1 core profit up 3.7 pct, sales rose 3.4 pct
* Visibility still low for important fourth-quarter
(Adds detail, background)
Aug 24 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster
RTL Group posted a rise in first-half core profit
thanks to higher growth in its key markets and said it was
maintaining some optimism for 2011, despite economic
uncertainties.
"We have very little visibility on the fourth quarter,"
chief executive Gerhard Zeiler said in a call with journalists
on Wednesday.
"The next month will determine if we can replicate the
strong fourth quarter of 2010," he added.
RTL, majority-owned by media group Bertelsmann ,
said developments were difficult to predict because customers
were booking advertising time at short notice.
European broadcasters bounced back last year from a
double-digit slump in 2009 thanks to a recovery in the ad market
and closed the year with a remarkably strong fourth quarter that
may be be difficult to replicate.
RTL, which has 41 TV channels and 34 radio stations in 10
European countries, is also active in rights trading as well as
content production worldwide through its FremantleMedia unit,
which has produced shows such as Idols, Got Talent and Farmer
Wants a Wife.
RTL said in a statement on Wednesday that earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were up 3.7 percent to
557 million euros ($801 million) in the first six months of the
year, while sales rose 3.4 percent to 2.75 billion euros.
Its net profit attributable to RTL Group shareholders
increased 26.1 percent to 324 million euros.
The Luxembourg-based group said its French and Dutch
businesses reported increased advertising TV revenue and won
more audience market share. In Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, the TV ad market remained flat but RTL Deutschland
managed to expand its market share helping to boost EBITA by 4.3
percent.
In Southern and Eastern Europe, the TV advertising market
declined, RTL said.
Smaller domestic rival ProSiebenSat1 PSMG_p.DE said
earlier this month that it expects moderate growth in the German
TV ad market and that it anticipates a medium single-digit
percentage sales growth this year.
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
(Reporting By Nicola Leske)