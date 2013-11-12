* Q3 EBITA drops slightly to 162 mln euros
* Still confident of FY EBITA of 1.08 bln euros- Co-CEO
* See slight recovery in the advertising markets- Co-CEO
(Adds comments by CEO)
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 RTL Group ,
Europe's biggest broadcaster, expects core operating profits to
be similar to last year, it said on Tuesday, after seeing a
slight improvement in advertising sales in recent weeks.
The company, which is majority-owned by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann, said in a statement it
expected full-year earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items, of more than 1
billion euros ($1.34 billion).
RTL's co-chief executive Anke Schaeferkordt told Reuters
that she was still confident that EBITA would be on a par with
last year's 1.08 billion euros.
"We had a solid start in the fourth quarter," she said.
"We see a slight recovery in the advertising markets, which
was confirmed in October. Markets in Germany, the Netherlands
and Spain were doing better than last year."
RTL's third-quarter EBITA slipped 1.8 percent to 162 million
euros, on revenue down 2.1 percent at 1.27 billion euros.
($1=0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jörn Poltz; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)