* H1 revenue down 1.3 pct at 2.78 bln euros

* H1 EBITA up 9.1 pct at 552 mln euros

* Says visibility for fourth quarter limited (Rewrites, adds co-CEO, detail about cash flow)

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 RTL Group said it planned to pay a one-off interim dividend of 2.50 euros per share after cost reductions more than offset a fall in revenue due to weak TV advertising markets.

Europe's biggest broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said revenue during the first six months of the year slipped 1.3 percent to 2.78 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

But it managed however increase earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by 9 percent to 552 million euros due to the cost cuts and growth in its online business.

"In the first half of 2013, we had to cope with difficult economic conditions. Except for Germany, all TV advertising markets were down," said Co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt. "We have responded accordingly with cost cuts."

She did not give details of the efficiency measures.

The broadcaster, which owns 53 TV channels and 28 Radio stations across ten countries, said visibility remained limited regarding prospects for the fourth quarter, which includes the end-of-year holidays that are crucial for advertisers.

Still, RTL said it was increasingly confident that it would achieve a similar level of EBITA for the full year as the 1.08 billion it reached in 2012.

RTL said it would pay the extraordinary dividend after net cash from operating activities rose to 581 million euros in the first six months of 2013 from 385 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)