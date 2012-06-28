By Luke Jeffs and Zlata Garasyuta
| LONDON/MOSCOW June 28
stock market, has hired the former heads of markets at the
London Stock Exchange and Merrill Lynch International
as directors to advise the group on its plan to compete
with the LSE for trading.
The Russian exchange said on Thursday Martin Graham, the
head of equity markets at the LSE for six years, and Niki
Beattie, formerly the head of European markets at Merrill, had
become independent directors.
Graham, who left the LSE in 2009, and Beattie, who quit
Merrill in 2008, are the first non-Russians to sit on the
MICEX-RTS board.
Graham was seen as a successor to LSE chief executive Clara
Furse before former Lehman brother banker Xavier Rolet secured
the job in 2009.
Beattie was a founder of Turquoise, the alternative trading
system set up in 2008 to pile pressure on Europe's main stock
markets, including the LSE.
The two appointments are part of the Russian exchange's plan
to open up internationally and compete more aggressively with
the largest European exchanges, such as the LSE, for trading
revenue.
While many of the largest listed Russian firms, typically
natural resources firms such as Gazprom, are listed
jointly in Moscow and London, virtually all the trading in these
companies takes place on the LSE.
MICEX-RTS is keen to claw back trading in Russian companies
to its Moscow-based order books and is working to make its
market more attractive to international investors.
The LSE declined to comment on the MICEX-RTS board
appointments.
Ruben Aganbegyan, then the president and chief executive of
MICEX-RTS, said two months ago the exchange was investing in its
computer systems to bring the market into line with
international rivals.
"Those things are the key ingredients towards shifting the
volume from London to Moscow," Aganbegyan told reporters ahead
of a seminar to promote the exchange's reform plans to
London-based brokers in April.
MICEX-RTS, which plans to change its name to the Moscow
Exchange, split the roles of president and CEO this month when
Aganbegyan's former deputy Alexander Afanasiev took over as CEO.
The exchange, created six months ago by the merger of Moscow
Interbank Currency Exchange and the Russian Trading System, said
Aganbegyan will continue to serve as president, focused on
legislative initiatives.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)