LONDON/MOSCOW June 28 MICEX-RTS, the Russian stock market, has hired the former heads of markets at the London Stock Exchange and Merrill Lynch International as directors to advise the group on its plan to compete with the LSE for trading.

The Russian exchange said on Thursday Martin Graham, the head of equity markets at the LSE for six years, and Niki Beattie, formerly the head of European markets at Merrill, had become independent directors.

Graham, who left the LSE in 2009, and Beattie, who quit Merrill in 2008, are the first non-Russians to sit on the MICEX-RTS board.

Graham was seen as a successor to LSE chief executive Clara Furse before former Lehman brother banker Xavier Rolet secured the job in 2009.

Beattie was a founder of Turquoise, the alternative trading system set up in 2008 to pile pressure on Europe's main stock markets, including the LSE.

The two appointments are part of the Russian exchange's plan to open up internationally and compete more aggressively with the largest European exchanges, such as the LSE, for trading revenue.

While many of the largest listed Russian firms, typically natural resources firms such as Gazprom, are listed jointly in Moscow and London, virtually all the trading in these companies takes place on the LSE.

MICEX-RTS is keen to claw back trading in Russian companies to its Moscow-based order books and is working to make its market more attractive to international investors.

The LSE declined to comment on the MICEX-RTS board appointments.

Ruben Aganbegyan, then the president and chief executive of MICEX-RTS, said two months ago the exchange was investing in its computer systems to bring the market into line with international rivals.

"Those things are the key ingredients towards shifting the volume from London to Moscow," Aganbegyan told reporters ahead of a seminar to promote the exchange's reform plans to London-based brokers in April.

MICEX-RTS, which plans to change its name to the Moscow Exchange, split the roles of president and CEO this month when Aganbegyan's former deputy Alexander Afanasiev took over as CEO.

The exchange, created six months ago by the merger of Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange and the Russian Trading System, said Aganbegyan will continue to serve as president, focused on legislative initiatives. (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)