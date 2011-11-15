* RSS3 traded at $3.35 and $3.40/kg

* SIR20 done at $1.525 to $1.5475/lb; sellers scarce

* Dealers await producers meeting to prop up prices

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 More Thai sellers offered rubber for nearby shipments because of ample supply that cut prices and stirred fears of defaults by Chinese buyers, while Indonesia was struggling to secure raw material, dealers said on Tuesday.

A few cargoes of Thai RSS3 and STR20 rubber changed hands at around $3 a kg in overnight deals, but the Thai market was still gripped by worries about defaults after Chinese buyers asked for delays in several shipments.

"I have no doubt defaults have taken place. I mean, why are Thai people still selling rubber for nearby shipment while most people are already selling forward?" asked a dealer in Kuala Lumpur, who trades Thai and Malaysian grades.

"They are desperate."

RSS3 was traded at $3.35 and $3.40 for November/December delivery late on Monday, while STR20 was sold to unspecified buyers at $3.35 and $3.37 a kg.

RSS3 was offered at $3.40 on Tuesday, but the price has plunged more than 40 percent since hitting a record at $6.40 in February on concerns the debt crisis in Europe could curb auto demand and fears of slowing imports from top consumer China.

Dealers turned their attention to a meeting in Bangkok later this week, when Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia plan to discuss ways to halt a decline in physical prices, which was also spurred by selling on Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Tokyo rubber futures <0#JRU:>, which set the tone for physical prices, edged down on Tuesday after rising 7 percent in the previous session on hopes the three countries would come up with steps to support prices.

In December 2008, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia agreed to cut exports by a total of 915,000 tonnes in 2009 to lift prices after the global financial crisis sent the price of RSS3 to a near seven-year low of $1.10 a kg.

Indonesia's SIR20 grade was traded at $1.525, $1.53 and $1.5475 a pound for December shipment, but many consumers who wanted to buy January cargo had little success.

"Some people who have sold rubber must have speculated that the supply of raw material will improve in December, but I don't think so. There were bids at $1.55 last night, but there were no sellers," said a dealer in Jakarta.

"It's wintering everywhere in Sumatra," said the dealer, referring to the dry season in Indonesia's main growing island that curbs the flow of latex.

Malaysian SMR20 was traded at the same level as SIR20, said dealers.

WEEKAHEAD

While tight supply was likely to persist in Indonesia next week, dealers hoped the meeting in Bangkok would bear fruit.

"I think the price is going down too fast and is bad for the industry long term," said a dealer in Singapore, who mainly sells Indonesian grade. "We need a more stable market. I think the price should be around 400 cents a kg."

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)