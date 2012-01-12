* SMR20 sold at $3.42/kg for Feb, STR20 done at $3.40

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Main consumer China purchased some Malaysian rubber for nearby shipments before the Lunar New Year break this month, while other tyre grades changed hands among trading houses despite rising prices, dealers said on Thursday.

Tyre grade prices rose up as much as 5 percent in the past week tracking gains on Tokyo futures, and recently on expectations that the Thai government could buy rubber from farmers to support the domestic market.

Malaysia's SMR20 was sold to Chinese buyers at $3.42 a kg for February delivery in overnight deals, but there were no details on quantity. The grade was offered at $3.30 a kg last week.

"China has started buying rubber, and I would say these are pre-festival purchases. When they get back to work after the holiday, the rubber is ready for processing," said a dealer in Singapore, who sells Indonesia and Malaysian grades.

"China is buying SMR20."

In other grades, Indonesia's SIR20 changed hands as high as $1.56 a pound ($3.44 a kg) for February shipment, up from $1.48 a pound last week. The cargo was sold to trading houses and also Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest tyre maker.

"There are trades from $1.53 to $1.56 a kg, depending on the position and type of SIR20," said another dealer in Singapore.

"The price is a bit high, but I believe that it is a knee jerk reaction to the Thai government intervention reports."

The price of SIR20, which used to be the cheapest grade in Southeast Asia, began to surpass Thai rubber in early October after a dry wintering season in the southern part of the main growing island of Sumatra curbed the flow of latex.

The northern part of Sumatra is now in the rainy season, which also slows the flow of latex. SIR20 is also at a premium to SMR20.

"The price has gone up because of news about the Thai intervention. The spot price is very high and I think it's a bit unreal," said a dealer in Indonesia's main growing island of Sumatra, who sold rubber at $1.5375 to $1.555 a pound for February.

Thailand's government could buy up to 200,000 tonnes of unsmoked rubber to push the price up to 120 baht ($3.77) per kg after protests from farmers over low prices in the world's largest producer.

The price of unsmoked rubber sheet (USS3), which farmers sell to rubber factories, has halved since last February and was currently quoted at 95 baht per kg.

THAI GRADES, WEEKAHEAD

China could step up purchases next week before the Lunar New Year celebration starts on Jan. 23, with Thai dealers hoping to strike deals with Chinese buyers.

Thai RSS3 was traded at $3.41 to $3.42 a kg late on Wednesday, while STR20 was sold at $3.39 to $3.40.

"China has not been in the market for sometime. We noted a few deals last night but the quantity was small," said a dealer in southern Thailand.

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) expects rubber demand to remain sluggish in the first quarter of 2012 due to the European debt crisis, while overall rubber output was expected to rise 3.1 percent from 2011.

($1=31.82 baht)

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)