* Thai RSS done at $3.63-$3.70/kg for Feb

* SIR20 sold at 157.75-162.50 cents/lb

* China seeks bargain, tyre makers buy

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Tyre grades changed hands at their highest prices in two months as buyers replenished stocks, supply tightened in parts of Asia and Tokyo futures rallied on expectations the Thai cabinet would approve a plan to buy rubber from farmers, dealers said on Wednesday.

Thai RSS3 for February were sold to trading houses and tyre makers at $3.63 to $3.70 in several overnight deals, Indonesia's SIR20 was traded as high as 162.50 cents a pound ($3.58 a kg) and Malaysian SMR20 was done at $3.62 -- their strongest prices since November.

"Actually, there are many potential Chinese buyers but they can't follow overseas prices. There are still plenty of stocks at their bonded warehouses. The price in China can be 5 cents lower," said a dealer in Singapore.

"Price has gone up on short covering, and rains in Malaysia and the southern part of Thailand which affects output. There's not much raw material these days," said the dealer, adding that strong TOCOM also pushed up physical prices.

The most active rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, June 2012, broke the psychological level of 300 yen for the first time since November, aided by the Thai intervention plan and firmer oil prices.

The National Rubber Committee will seek cabinet approval next week for 15 billion baht ($472 million) to buy rubber after the price of USS3, the rubber sheet sold to factories by Thai farmers, halved since last February.

Gains on TOCOM also lifted the price of RSS3, often considered the benchmark physical grade, by nearly 9 percent in the past week. Another Thai grade, STR20, was traded at $3.60 to $3.65 a kg.

"There's some buying by tyre makers. China is not quite active, but they do try to strike a bargain," said a dealer in Thailand, referring to the world's largest consumer.

Thailand, the world's biggest rubber producer and exporter, expected production of around 3.15 million tonnes in 2012, about 5 percent more than the 3.0 million forecast for 2011, the head of the country's rubber exporters' association said.

In second-largest producer Indonesia, SIR20 was traded to trading houses and Bridgestone, the world's largest maker, at 157.75, 160.00, 161.50 and 162.50 U.S cents a pound.

"These are deals among buyers. The only consumer in the market is Bridgestone. The other major tyre makers, India and China are all quiet," said another dealer in Singapore.

LUNAR NEW YEAR, THAI CABINET MEETING

Trading was likely to slow to a trickle next week because of the Lunar New Year break, but the physical market would wait for the Thai cabinet to approve the plan to buy rubber from farmers next Tuesday.

The Thai government said in November that it was ready to step in and buy USS3 from farmers if necessary, but it was talking about a floor price of 95 baht per kg then. USS3 was currently offered at 98 baht a kg. [

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)