* Thai RSS done at $3.63-$3.70/kg for Feb
* SIR20 sold at 157.75-162.50 cents/lb
* China seeks bargain, tyre makers buy
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Tyre grades changed
hands at their highest prices in two months as buyers
replenished stocks, supply tightened in parts of Asia and Tokyo
futures rallied on expectations the Thai cabinet would approve a
plan to buy rubber from farmers, dealers said on Wednesday.
Thai RSS3 for February were sold to trading houses and tyre
makers at $3.63 to $3.70 in several overnight deals, Indonesia's
SIR20 was traded as high as 162.50 cents a pound ($3.58 a kg)
and Malaysian SMR20 was done at $3.62 -- their strongest prices
since November.
"Actually, there are many potential Chinese buyers but they
can't follow overseas prices. There are still plenty of stocks
at their bonded warehouses. The price in China can be 5 cents
lower," said a dealer in Singapore.
"Price has gone up on short covering, and rains in Malaysia
and the southern part of Thailand which affects output. There's
not much raw material these days," said the dealer, adding that
strong TOCOM also pushed up physical prices.
The most active rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange, June 2012, broke the psychological level of
300 yen for the first time since November, aided by the Thai
intervention plan and firmer oil prices.
The National Rubber Committee will seek cabinet approval
next week for 15 billion baht ($472 million) to buy rubber after
the price of USS3, the rubber sheet sold to factories by Thai
farmers, halved since last February.
Gains on TOCOM also lifted the price of RSS3, often
considered the benchmark physical grade, by nearly 9 percent in
the past week. Another Thai grade, STR20, was traded at $3.60 to
$3.65 a kg.
"There's some buying by tyre makers. China is not quite
active, but they do try to strike a bargain," said a dealer in
Thailand, referring to the world's largest consumer.
Thailand, the world's biggest rubber producer and exporter,
expected production of around 3.15 million tonnes in 2012, about
5 percent more than the 3.0 million forecast for 2011, the head
of the country's rubber exporters' association said.
In second-largest producer Indonesia, SIR20 was traded to
trading houses and Bridgestone, the world's largest
maker, at 157.75, 160.00, 161.50 and 162.50 U.S cents a pound.
"These are deals among buyers. The only consumer in the
market is Bridgestone. The other major tyre makers, India and
China are all quiet," said another dealer in Singapore.
LUNAR NEW YEAR, THAI CABINET MEETING
Trading was likely to slow to a trickle next week because of
the Lunar New Year break, but the physical market would wait for
the Thai cabinet to approve the plan to buy rubber from farmers
next Tuesday.
The Thai government said in November that it was ready to
step in and buy USS3 from farmers if necessary, but it was
talking about a floor price of 95 baht per kg then. USS3 was
currently offered at 98 baht a kg. [
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)