* SIR20 sold to Bridgestone at 129.75 cents/lb

* RSS3 traded at $3.20/kg; STR20 at $2.95-$2.97

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 22 Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest tyre maker, bought some quantities of Indonesian tyre grade for nearby shipment, while China showed renewed interest in other grades as prices dropped, dealers said on Friday.

August SIR20 was traded to Bridgestone at 129.75 U.S. cents a pound ($2.86 a kg) late on Thursday, but there were also deals with other consumers at 129 cents. The Indonesian grade was trading at its weakest level since at least August 2008.

"You see the big drop in the rubber market and that is whispering to you: 'there is plenty of raw material'. Prices are dropping so far that we cannot put a value on them," said a dealer in Singapore.

"For example, TSR20 is down $200 a tonne in two days. I expect the market to eventually get to $2,000 a tonne," said the dealer, referring to the physical technically specified rubber traded on Singapore commodity exchange. <0#STF:>

Physical prices have slipped to the current level after Tokyo rubber futures were hit by persistent selling caused by worries the debt crisis in Europe would hurt demand for commodities.

Tokyo futures <0#JRU:> set the tone for physical prices in Asia, but the contracts are influenced by macroeconomics. The most active November contract on Tokyo Commodity Exchange sank to 231.3 yen a kg on Friday, its weakest since November 2009.

Thai STR20 rubber changed hands overnight at between $2.95 and $2.97 a kg for July/August as lower prices attracted buying. Prices have plunged more than 20 percent since January.

Another Thai grade RSS3 was sold at $3.20 a kg, well below a lifetime high at $6.40 a kg hit in February 2011. Dealers shrugged off reports of floods in Thailand, saying supply was ample in the world's largest producer.

"The STR20 and RSS3 was traded among dealers and also consumers. China is actually in the market but they are not aggressive," said a dealer in southern Thailand.

"China's buying idea is below what sellers want to commit. I can't say that we are seeing strong interest from China yet."

China, the world's main rubber consumer, imported 822,654 tonnes of natural rubber in January to May 2012, up 7.41 percent from the same period last year. Imports in May alone jumped more than 40 percent to 175,830 tonnes.

WEEK AHEAD

Demand from China may pick up next week, but weaker Tokyo futures and ample supply in Southeast Asia is unlikely to offer much-needed support to prices.

Global natural rubber output is seen at 10.475 million tonnes in 2012, nearly 2 percent above an April estimate of 10.297 million tonnes, on higher first-quarter Thai production, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)