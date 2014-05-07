* Bridgestone buys SIR20 at 75.25 cents/lb

* Thai grades not traded, prices seen too low

* Tokyo rubber futures slide towards 4-1/2 year lows

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 7 Bargain hunters snapped up a few cargoes of tyre grade rubber this week, but most sellers stayed on the sidelines as prices held near multi-year lows on concerns about demand and Thailand's plan to release stocks, dealers said on Wednesday.

Thailand had planned in April to sell about 200,000 tonnes of rubber during the wintering season, when latex output drops. No sales were made, although the agriculture minister said on Wednesday the government is still going ahead with the plan despite opposition from farmers.

Dealers said Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest tyre maker, bought SIR20 late on Tuesday at 75.25 U.S. cents a pound ($1.66 a kg) for July. Deals were also struck among trading houses at $1.67 a kg for June, down sharply from last week's traded prices of $1.76 to $1.79.

"Many people simply do no want to do business right now," said a dealer in Indonesia's main growing island of Sumatra. "Everybody suffers because of the low prices."

Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures tumbled more than 4 percent as trading resumed after a two-day holiday, with the most active October contract hitting a low of 197.3 yen a kg, not far from a 4-1/2 year low of 196.7 yen struck in April.

The Tokyo market, which has fallen more than 25 percent this year on fears about falling demand in top consumer China, was further hit by Thailand's plan to release stock it had purchased from farmers to support domestic prices.

On Singapore's SICOM exchange, the TSR20 contract - which covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian grades - was stuck near its weakest since mid-2009. The dry wintering season in Southeast Asia has failed to support prices.

Rubber is tapped year round but latex output drops during the dry wintering season, when trees shed leaves.

Wintering in Thailand and Malaysia lasts from February to April. In Indonesia, wintering lasts from February to May before starting up again in July through September.

Thailand spent 22 billion baht ($680 million) buying rubber from farmers from October 2012 to May 2013 without making much impression on prices. Thailand may produce about 4.0 million tonnes of rubber in 2014, of which around 80 percent is for exports.

"Thai (sellers) are not willing to let go at current prices," said a dealer in Malaysia.

"They are still hoping to sell STR20 at $1.80 a kg. Most people are also trying to strike deals for RSS3 at $1.98 to $2, but I don't hear any business," said the dealer, referring to the two Thai grades.

Last week, RSS3 rubber was sold at $2.11 to $2.12 a kg.

Malaysia's SMR20 was sold overnight at $1.70 to $1.78 a kg, down from $1.85 a kg last week.

"Rubber tappers are quite reluctant to go back to the estates because prices are poor," said a dealer in Singapore. (Editing by Tom Hogue)