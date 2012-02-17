* Majors buy SIR20 at 169 to 169.75 cents/lb
* Chinese buyers purchase STR20 at $3.78/kg
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Major tyre makers
snapped up Indonesian rubber for nearby shipment while top
consumer China made a brief return to the physical market this
week, buying some quantity of Thai tyre grade, dealers said on
Friday.
But China's overall demand was slow due to high inventory in
the bonded warehouses in Qingdao, estimated by dealers at as
high as 250,000 tonnes. Inventory in Qingdao is not disclosed to
the public, but makes up the bulk of China's stocks.
"China is still very quiet as they are just eating away at
their stockpile," said a dealer in Singapore, who mainly trades
Indonesian rubber.
Indonesia's SIR20 tyre grade changed hands late on Thursday
at 169.00 to 169.75 U.S. cents a pound ($3.72 to $3.74 a kg) for
March-May delivery, down from 171 cents to 173 cents a pound
last week.
Trading houses bought the tyre grade, but several cargoes
were also sold to Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest
tyre maker, and French tyremaker Michelin SA, dealers
said.
Although China bought a few cargoes of Thai STR20 at $3.78
in overnight deals, dealers said the purchase could be a one-off
event because tyre grade kept in Qingdao was around 6 cents
cheaper.
Another grade, RSS3, was traded at $3.98 a kg, but there
were no details on the buyers. Malaysia's SMR20 was sold at
$3.81 a kg.
The physical market shrugged off news that a 15 billion baht
($485 million) intervention plan by Thailand to shore up prices
has been delayed by another few weeks by the legislative process
and may now start in March.
"Some Chinese buyers came in to buy STR20 for nearby
shipment. They were buying on dips," said a dealer in Thailand.
"Basically it's a quiet day, but some cargoes of RSS3 were
traded for forward months."
Prices of RSS3, considered the benchmark grade in Southeast
Asia, have risen more than 20 percent in the past month after
main producer Thailand approved the plan to buy rubber from
farmers to support domestic prices.
WEEKAHEAD
China's demand was expected to be slow next week, but the
dry wintering season in Thailand which curbs the flow of latex
could offer solace to the physical market.
"It's much cheaper for consumers in China to buy rubber from
the bonded warehouses. We heard buyers can buy Thai grades at
$3.72 a kg there," said another dealer in Singapore.
China is forecast to consume 3.610 million tonnes in 2012,
up 3.0 percent from 2011, according to the Association of
Natural Rubber Producing Countries
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)