* STR20 traded at $3.80 to $3.82 CIF, RSS3 at $4.05/kg FOB
* SIR20 sold at 172 to 172.75 cents/lb
* SMR20 done at $3.86/kg
(Adds closing TOCOM prices, quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Top consumer China was
chasing Thai rubber for delivery soon on worries that gains in
Tokyo futures could raise prices in Southeast Asia, while major
tyre makers snapped up a few cargoes from Indonesia, dealers
said on Wednesday.
Thai STR20 for March-April was traded above $3.80 a kg in a
series of overnight deals, but China's purchases were likely to
be a knee-jerk reaction to the rallies on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange which were fuelled by optimism over the long-awaited
Greek bailout deal.
The rubber purchased was from China's bonded warehouses in
Qingdao, which makes up the bulk of the country's rubber stocks.
"STR20 was traded at between $3.80 to $3.82 level CIF, but
we are not sure how big the quantity is. Sellers basically
wanted to sell at $3.85," said a dealer in Thailand.
"I think the buying interest is still lacking. The market
reacted to Greece's second bailout and the Chinese naturally
jumped in and tried to buy some rubber. But their bid is always
lower than the price the international traders are willing to
sell at."
In Thailand, STR20 was offered at between $3.90 and $3.95 a
kg FOB, with no reports of deals.
"We are sure the traded SIR20 rubber is from Qingdao. Stocks
there are still estimated at between 200,000 and 250,000 metric
tonnes," said a dealer in Singapore.
Another Thai grade, RSS3, changed hands at $4.04 to $4.05 a
kg, up from $3.98 last week, but there were no details on the
buyers.
The most active rubber contract on TOCOM, currently July
2012, hit a high of 337.8 yen a kg, its strongest since
late September, extending the previous day's gains.
Tokyo futures, which set the tone for physical prices,
settled 9.2 yen a kg higher at 337.6 yen, with firm oil also
pushing up the prices.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) rescue for Greece on Tuesday to avert an imminent
chaotic default after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular cuts
and private bondholders to take bigger losses.
"We have seen China in the last few days paying
international levels. They are blowing hot and cold," said
another dealer in Singapore.
"But there's still plenty of nearby rubber and stocks in
China. Big rises can result in big drops in prices," said the
dealer, referring to the high level of inventory in the
warehouses in Qingdao, which is estimated at more than 200,000
tonnes.
While China showed interest in Thai grades, tyre makers such
as Bridgestone Corp, the world's largest, Michelin SA
and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co sought Indonesian
rubber, dealers said.
March SIR20 was traded at 172.25 U.S. cents a pound ($3.79 a
kg), April at 172.75 cents, while May cargoes changed hands at
172.50 to 172.75 cents.
Malaysia's SMR20 was traded at $3.86 a kg.
WEEKAHEAD
Purchases from tyre makers could keep the physical market
abuzz next week, but gains on Thai grades could be capped by
Thailand's decision to delay an intervention scheme, even though
local supply was becoming tighter due to the dry wintering
season.
The intervention plan, aimed at shoring up prices, may start
in March, senior industry officials said on Friday.
"Wintering is progressing, but it's seasonal. There's
nothing new about it," said the dealer in Thailand.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)