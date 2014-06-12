* SIR20 sold to Bridgestone at $1.68 to $1.695/kg

* SMR20 traded at $1.77/kg, Thai grades untraded

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 12 Indonesian rubber was sold to Bridgestone Corp for August delivery this week, a few cargoes of Malaysian tyre grade changed hands among trading houses, but consumers were waiting for prices in Thailand to slip, dealers said on Thursday.

Global oversupply and concerns about economic growth in top consumer China have sent rubber prices to multi-year lows this year and hurt millions of farmers in Southeast Asia.

Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures have fallen about 27 percent so far this year, sending physical prices in Singapore's SICOM to their lowest level in nearly five years. The TSR20 contract on SICOM covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian grades.

Indonesia's SIR20 was sold to top tyre maker Bridgestone at $1.68 to $1.695 a kg without freight for August delivery in a series of overnight deals, higher than $1.66 to $1.675 last week, due to recent rebound in Tokyo futures.

Malaysia's SMR20 was traded at $1.77 a kg, versus last week's offer prices at $1.67 to $1.70 a kg. Some cargoes were sold to China at $1.70 without freight, dealers said.

Dealers could not confirm deals for Thai RSS3 and STR20 grades.

"We didn't hear anything unfortunately. It's very strange but I think the Thai dealers are still holding on to the prices," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.

"The range for SMR20 is quite wide. There are some cargoes bound for China, although I think they have been bought by dealers in Singapore who need to cover shorts."

Inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have slipped to their lowest since November at about 154,000 tonnes, but stocks in the bonded warehouses in Qingdao remain high and are estimated by dealers at more than 300,000 tonnes.

RSS3 was quoted at $2.02 to $2.03 a kg for August delivery, little changed from last week's levels. STR20 was offered at $1.74 to $1.75 a kg, higher than $1.70 last week, but much lower than the production cost of about $1.80.

In mid-June last year, STR20 was traded at above $2 a kg.

"The offer price is definitely below production cost, but still buyers are not willing to pay," said a dealer in Thailand.

The tyre-making industry makes up about 60 percent of global rubber consumption. Rubber is also used to make gloves, condoms and products used in industries such as transport, construction, health and mining.

WEEK AHEAD

Tyre grade prices could fall again if Tokyo rubber futures resume the downtrend. (Editing by Anand Basu)