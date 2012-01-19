UPDATE 2-Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
LONDON Jan 19 England flanker Tom Wood is a major doubt for the Six Nations opener against Scotland in Edinburgh on Feb. 4 due to a foot injury, the Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Thursday.
"Following a specialist consultation yesterday Tom Wood will wear a protective boot on his left foot for four weeks to allow an injury to his big toe to recover," read the statement on the 25-year-old, capped nine times.
Wood, widely tipped to be in the running for the captaincy, was named in caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster's 32-man elite squad this month as England bid to defend their Six Nations crown.
Fellow flanker Chris Robshaw, also 25 and with just one cap, is among the favourites to lead the side.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)