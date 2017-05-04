BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
(Corrects May 2 story to say "chief investment officer", not "chief information officer", in the 3rd paragraph)
May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with immediate effect.
Brummette left the firm in 2007 to pursue other interests, including a spell at Strategic Fixed Income UK LLP before setting up his own fund three years later.
Brummette will also assume the role of chief investment officer for the recently launched Rubicon Dynamic Fund. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
HAMBURG, Germany, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe had not yet recovered from the financial crisis and the United States was not completely over it yet either. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top gainers