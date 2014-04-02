A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
April 2 Shares of Rubicon Project Inc, a provider of online advertising services, rose as much as 18 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $616 million.
The IPO raised about $102 million after its offering was priced at $15 per share, the lower end of the expected range.
Of the 6.8 million shares offered, the Los Angeles-based company sold 5.4 million, while the rest were sold by selling stockholders.
Rubicon Project's shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high of $17.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017
CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.