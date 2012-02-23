* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.07

* Shares drop 16 pct after market

Feb 23 Rubicon Technology Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a weak first quarter, hurt by continued weakness in the LED market.

Shares of company, which makes crystals used in light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser market, were down 16 percent at $10.21 in extended trading. They closed at $12.17 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The electronic materials provider expects to earn 10 cents to 14 cents a share in the first quarter on revenue between $8 million and $12 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $22.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income was $861,000, or 4 cents per share, compared with $15.3 million, or 64 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 34 percent to $19.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 7 cents a share on revenue of $20.2 million. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)