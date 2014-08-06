(Uzi Rubin is the founder and first director of the Israel
Missile Defense Organization. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author.)
By Uzi Rubin
Aug 6 While the troops of Israel's Air Defense
Command are blasting Grad and Fajr rockets shot from Gaza out of
the sky with success, there are an obsessive few who try to
blast Iron Dome's evident achievements into oblivion. They
insist on trivializing the missile-defense system's rock-solid
record because the facts don't fit their theory that no missile
defense system can ever work.
The chief Iron Dome scold is Ted Postol of Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, a professor with academic standing but
no experience in designing or managing the development of modern
missile systems. He postulates that missile defense is innately
belligerent and as quixotic as "the idea that a nuclear war can
be won" but admits that the public would not readily agree with
his views. He casts missile defense as irretrievably faulty and
wasteful, with Iron Dome - the product Israeli technical savvy
and U.S. defense funds - squarely in his sights.
Judging from grainy YouTube downloads of Iron Dome
interceptions that show mostly indistinct windswept smoke trails
and blast clouds, Postol infers that the majority of the
interceptors over Israel have missed their targets. But none of
the images show the targeted rocket. He relies on his own
calculations on how Iron Dome ought to work.
Ironically, Postol's fellow critic, Richard Lloyd of Tesla
Laboratories, has said he believes Iron Dome's success rate to
be almost eightfold higher than that calculated by Postol - 30
percent to 40 percent - though they both viewed the same
footage. When two critics working so closely together disagree
so dramatically in their conclusions, one may wonder at the
scientific rigor of their analyses.
In real life, Iron Dome works in the skies over Israel, and
impressively so. The 84 percent success rate achieved in the
Gaza war of 2012 has improved to 90 percent in the current
conflict, according to both Israeli and U.S. officials who have
been in the command rooms and privy to top-secret interception
data that, for security reasons, is not made public.
A simple question disproves the critics. How can it be that
more than 2,200 rockets of all kinds have been fired at Israeli
population centers since July 8, but there have been so few
casualties? Just one person has been killed by a Grad rocket,
and he was hit in an open desert area not protected by Iron
Dome.
Postol theorizes that it is Israel's civil defense system
that does the work - that people, warned in time by sirens, take
cover and are saved. Yet this does not explain why so few rocket
strikes are registered in the large population centers that Iron
Dome is designed to protect. Of the hundreds of rockets fired at
the city of Ashdod to date, for example, only 12 hit residential
areas.
Are Hamas rockets that inaccurate? Why, after 60 or so
heavier rockets have been fired at Tel Aviv, has not one impact
been registered to date within city limits, save for the debris
of visibly intercepted ones?
Moreover, can Postol explain the fact that, with all the
current civil defense measures available in Israel during the
2006 Lebanon war, including public alarm systems and shelters
already in place, Hezbollah rockets killed scores of Israelis
while the same kinds of rockets now fired by Hamas fail to
achieve anywhere near the same degree of lethality?
The only fundamental difference between the two campaigns is
Iron Dome. In 2006, it was not in existence. Today, its protects
Israel's major population centers.
While some would argue that the Israeli government is lying
to its citizens and hiding the truth about many more rocket
impacts, anyone who knows Israel's voracious media and its
smartphone-toting public will understand that such allegations
are ludicrous. You simply can't hide things like that in Israel.
Postol has argued that the U.S. government has been
untruthful with its citizens about missile defense. Israel's
government, too, is now accused of lying both to its own public
and to the U.S. government about Iron Dome.
The truth is that Iron Dome works, repeatedly and reliably.
It is saving lives and property all over Israel. The public in
Israel - and, no doubt, U.S. peace mediators - are fully aware
of and immensely grateful for the fact Iron Dome works so well.
