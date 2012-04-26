BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* Hires Michael Moore as next CFO
* To replace Marguerite Duffy
April 26 Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc said it hired Michael Moore as it chief financial officer, to replace Marguerite Duffy.
Moore, who was hired on April 23, will takeover from Duffy on June 5, 2012. Duffy had announced her retirement in January. .
Earlier this month, Ruby Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast full-year adjusted earnings below analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: