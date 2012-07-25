BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est. $0.25
* Q4 rev $361.6 mln vs est. $359 mln
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $0.20-$0.30
July 25 Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as fewer people frequented its restaurants.
The company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $5.8 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $361.6 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 25 cents per share on sales of $359 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ruby Tuesday shares, which have fallen about 30 percent in the past year, closed at $6.17 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.