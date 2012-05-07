May 7 Ruby Tuesday, Inc. on Monday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: RUBY TUESDAY, INC. AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.536 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 639 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS