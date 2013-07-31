BRIEF-Era Group Q4 loss per share $0.27
July 31 Ruckus Wireless Inc reported second-quarter results above analysts' estimates, as mobile and broadband service providers bought more Wi-Fi devices to cater for surging consumer demand.
Shares of the company, which counts AT&T Inc and Verizon among its customers, rose 8 percent to $14.35 in after-hours trading. The company had debuted at $15 in November.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $63.9 million.
Net income fell to $702,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, from $20.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $62.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's products help mobile and broadband service providers increase the range of their Wi-Fi networks.
Ruckus said it added 15 service provider customers during the second quarter.
"Carriers have only started deploying Wi-Fi recently, and are likely to employ the technology significantly going forward," Craig Hallum analyst Rajesh Ghai said.
The company forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of about 4 cents per share on revenue of $66 million to $69 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $67.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
