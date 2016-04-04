April 4 Network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said on Monday it would buy Ruckus Wireless Inc in a cash and stock deal worth about $1.5 billion.

Ruckus stockholders will get $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of Brocade common stock for each share held.

Net of Ruckus's cash on hand, the deal value is about $1.2 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)