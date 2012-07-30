* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.18

* Q2 rev up 9 pct to $56.3 mln vs est $53.8 mln

* Shares up 15 pct in after-market trade

July 30 Chip gear maker Rudolph Technologies Inc posted quarterly results ahead of Wall Street estimates on demand for its macro defect inspection products, sending its shares up 14 percent in after-market trading.

The company's net income fell to $6.3 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $6.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Rudolph earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $56.3 million.

Macro defect inspection products accounted for 59 percent of second-quarter orders.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $53.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rudolph shares were up 15 percent at $9.70 in extended trading. They closed at $8.43 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)