April 27 A five-try blitz helped Leinster into their fourth European final in five seasons with a crushing 44-16 win over defending champions Biarritz in the second Amlin Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Irish side, who have won three of the last four Heineken Cup titles, will meet French team Stade Francais in the final of Europe's second-tier competition in their hometown of Dublin on May 17.

Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip scored twice in the first half and Jonny Sexton, Isa Nacewa and Brian O'Driscoll also crossed for tries in a dominant performance at Dublin's RDS Arena.

Biarritz scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili kicked three first-half penalties and converted Arnaud Heguy's second-half try.

