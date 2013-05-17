DUBLIN May 17 Leinster won the Amlin Challenge Cup on Friday, twelve months after being crowned Heineken Cup champions, to deny Stade Francais a first piece of European silverware with an easy 34-13 victory.

Leinster, champions of Europe for three of the last four seasons, had to settle for a place in the second-tier of European rugby after failing to make it through the group stages of the Heineken Cup for just the second time in nine years.

Despite leaving the likes of British and Irish Lions prop Cian Healy and captain Leo Cullen on the bench with next week's RaboDirect Pro 12 final against Ulster in mind, the Irish province were in total control in front of their home fans.

It took them just three minutes to grab the first of four tries. Isa Nacewa, playing his penultimate game before retiring, made the initial break for flyhalf Jonny Sexton to feed his impressive understudy Ian Madigan, playing at centre, to score.

Stade twice came close to crossing the Leinster line but stand-in hooker Sean Cronin extended the lead on 20 minutes when Munster-bound Andrew Conway put him clean through after collecting an up-and-under from scrumhalf Isaac Boss.

The travelling Frenchmen, twice Heineken Cup runners-up and losing finalists in the Amlin two years ago, struck back with a Jerome Porical penalty but found themselves 21-3 down minutes later.

This time it was Sexton with the pinpoint crossfield kick to find Nacewa, cheered feverishly all night long as his career comes to an end, and the New Zealand native passed to fullback Rob Kearney to dive acrobatically into the corner.

Porical cut the wide gap with another three points on the stroke of halftime but the French top 14 strugglers never looked like taking advantage of the absence of injured Ireland pair Gordon D'Arcy and Brian O'Driscoll in the Leinster backline.

Man-of-the-match Sexton, who will play in the French league with Racing Metro next season, made it five kicks from five with two second half penalties before Jeremy Sinzelle shrugged past his opposite number Conway to score in the corner.

That briefly kicked the visitors into life but some sloppy play handed the initiative back to Leinster and Lions tourist Kearney was denied what appeared to be a clear try in the corner when he was adjudged to have been tackled out of play.

However Healy, off the bench for the closing 20 minutes, crashed over at the death to wrap up what coach Joe Schmidt, recently appointed as the new boss of Ireland, hopes will be two departing gifts for the Irish province.

Toulon face Clermont Auvergne in an all-French Heineken Cup final in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday (1600 GMT). (Editing by Toby Davis)