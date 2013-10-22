HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
BUENOS AIRES Oct 22 Argentina named Daniel Hourcade as coach on Tuesday for the Pumas' tour of Europe and with a view to keeping him on until the 2015 rugby World Cup in England.
Hourcade, who has just steered Argentina's second-string Jaguars to a fourth successive Americas Rugby championship title in Canada, replaces Santiago Phelan who quit on Monday after six years in charge.
Phelan was present to make his resignation official at a news conference at Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) headquarters in the Buenos Aires suburb of Martinez.
The Pumas open their European tour with a demanding test against England at Twickenham on Nov. 9. They play Wales and Italy on the following two Saturdays. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
March 9 List of most successive test wins by top-tier rugby nations: Total Country Span End 18 New Zealand (2015-2016) v Ireland 29-40 17 England (2015-ongoing) New Zealand (2013-2014) v Australia 12-12 South Africa (1997-1998) v England 7-13 New Zealand (1965-1969) v South Africa 6-17 (1970) 16 New Zealand (2011-2012) v Australia 18-18 15 South Africa (1994-1996)