BUENOS AIRES Oct 21 Santiago Phelan has resigned as Argentina coach ahead of the Pumas' European tour that includes tests against England, Wales and Italy next month, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday.

Phelan, whose contract had been due to end in December, brought forward his decision to leave after his team finished bottom of the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship for the second year in succession with six defeats. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Alison Wildey)