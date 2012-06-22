June 22 France have made six changes to the side beaten 23-20 by Argentina last weekend for Saturday's second test against the Pumas in Tucuman.

Flyhalf Frederic Michalak and scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud replaced Francois Trinh-Duc and Morgan Parra in four alterations among the backs announced by coach Philippe Saint-Andre on Friday.

Saint-Andre also picked Maxime Mermoz in place of Wesley Fofana at inside centre and Benjamin Fall for Jean Marcellin on the right wing.

Vincent Debaty comes into the front row for Yvan Watremez and Alexandre Lapandry was named at blindside flanker in place of Wenceslas Lauret.

Team: 15-Brice Dulin; 14-Benjamin Fall, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Yoann Huget; 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Maxime Machenaud; 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedrago, 6-Alexandre Lapandry, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-David Attoub, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Vincent Debaty

Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Thomas Domingo, 18-Christophe Samson, 19-Wenceslas Lauret, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-Francois Trinh-Duc, 22-Wesley Fofana

