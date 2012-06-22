June 22 France have made six changes to the side
beaten 23-20 by Argentina last weekend for Saturday's second
test against the Pumas in Tucuman.
Flyhalf Frederic Michalak and scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud
replaced Francois Trinh-Duc and Morgan Parra in four alterations
among the backs announced by coach Philippe Saint-Andre on
Friday.
Saint-Andre also picked Maxime Mermoz in place of Wesley
Fofana at inside centre and Benjamin Fall for Jean Marcellin on
the right wing.
Vincent Debaty comes into the front row for Yvan Watremez
and Alexandre Lapandry was named at blindside flanker in place
of Wenceslas Lauret.
Team: 15-Brice Dulin; 14-Benjamin Fall, 13-Florian Fritz,
12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Yoann Huget; 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Maxime
Machenaud; 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedrago, 6-Alexandre
Lapandry, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-David
Attoub, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Vincent Debaty
Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Thomas Domingo,
18-Christophe Samson, 19-Wenceslas Lauret, 20-Morgan Parra,
21-Francois Trinh-Duc, 22-Wesley Fofana
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)