June 13 Stade Francais prop Rodrigo Roncero has pulled out of the Argentina side to face France in the first test on Saturday with the Pumas making six changes to the team that beat Italy last week.

Roncero, 35, a veteran of three World Cups, scored a try as a second-string Pumas beat the Italians 37-22 in San Juan last weekend but is expected to return for the second France test against on June 23, when he will bow out of international rugby.

Centre Felipe Contepomi, also winding down his career, will again captain the side named on Tuesday by coach Santiago Phelan for the match in Cordoba.

Contepomi's 22 points against Italy made him Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 610, overtaking renowned flyhalf Hugo Porta.

Team: 15-Roman Miralles, 14-Belisario Agulla, 13-Joaquin Tuculet, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Ignacio Mieres, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Tomas de la Vega, 7-Tomas Leonardi, 6-Julio Farias, 5-Esteban Lozada, 4-Benjamin Macome, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Bruno Postiglioni, 1-Eusebio Guinazu

Replacements: 16-Andres Bordoy, 17-Pablo Henn, 18-Rodrigo Bruno, 19-Rodrigo Baez, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 22-Facundo Barrea (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by John O'Brien)