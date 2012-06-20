June 20 Argentina have made seven changes for
Saturday's second test against France as they continue to
prepare for their Rugby Championship debut with more rotation in
the June international window.
Coach Santiago Phelan, having made six changes from the side
that beat Italy on June 9 for their first-test win over France
last weekend, has also made some positional changes while naming
a new halfback pair.
The one constant is captain Felipe Contepomi at inside
centre whose 35 points in the last two matches took him past the
great Hugo Porta to a new Argentine international record of 623.
Phelan named his elite Pumas, apart from Contepomi and prop
Rodrigo Roncero who are in the June squad, for the new southern
hemisphere Rugby Championship in which Argentina make their
debut away to South Africa on Aug. 18.
He will be looking to draw on the June squad to complete his
Rugby Championship numbers with Roncero, who had said he was
retiring from international rugby in Saturday's test making
himself available.
Roncero, a veteran of three World Cups, was in good form
against Italy and scored one of Argentina's four tries in a
37-22 victory.
The 35-year-old Contepomi, who has 77 caps to 96 for the
other 14 players in Phelan's team, has not entirely ruled
himself out of the six-match Rugby Championship which ends early
October.
It is the first year in which Argentina, having never before
been involved in a major, annual championship, are playing 12
test matches. They also tour Europe for three tests in November.
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Facundo Barrea, 13-Agustin
Gosio, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Manuel Montero,
10-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9-Tomas Cubelli; 8-Leonardo Senatore,
7-Tomas Leonardi, 6-Tomas de la Vega, 5-Esteban Lozada, 4-Julio
Farias Cabello, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Andres Bordoy,
1-Eusebio Guinazu
Replacements: 16-Bruno Postiglioni, 17-Nahuel Tetaz
Chaparro, 18-Santiago Guzman, 19-Benjamin Macome, 20-Rodrigo
Baez, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Gabriel Azcarate
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Alison WIldey)