Nov 11 Injured former Pumas captain Felipe Contepomi was excluded from the Argentina squad named on Sunday for Saturday's test against France in Lille.

Contepomi sustained damage to his right knee ligaments early in Saturdays 26-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff that has probably signalled the end of the 35-year-old Stade Francais back's international career.

Fullback Juan Martin Hernandez is suffering from leg muscle fatigue which forced his replacement after 45 minutes against Wales but he was included in coach Santiago Phelan's squad with expectations that he will be fit to face France.

Phelan said a key to Argentina's victory was how well the replacements, including the inexperienced Joaquin Tuculet for Contepomi at centre after 14 minutes, fitted into the team.

"There were situations like Felipe and Juan Martin having to come off that forced us to field players in positions we hadn't worked on but we knew we could use," Phelan told reporters.

"They adapted very well which shows how well they fitted into the team and how important all the players are in the squad."

Marcelo Bosch, a regular at outside centre throughout the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship this year, returns to the squad after being released by his French club Biarritz.

Montpellier fullback or wing Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino is included having fulfilled club commitments.

Argentina also play Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 24. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)