BUENOS AIRES May 16 Argentina's 2011 World Cup captain Felipe Contepomi, who has just retired from profesional club rugby, was named on Thursday in Argentina's squad to face England and Georgia in the June test window.

Contepomi, who plays at flyhalf or centre, ended his European club career at Stade Francais but expressed a wish to play again for Argentina this year.

The 35-year-old former Leinster back, who has scored more than 600 points for the Pumas, could also end up being picked for Argentina's second appearance in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship later in the year.

Coach Santiago Phelan named two squads, one of 28 which is largely second string with a mix of home-based players and European exiles for two tests against England and one against Georgia.

"It's a very demanding window which is a nice opportunity to see a lot of players in action," Phelan told a news conference.

"They will be very intense matches and top notch. Although England won't have their players touring with the British and Irish Lions, they will be a top level team and (with players who) compete in very demanding leagues," he said.

Former Harlequins and Stade Francais centre Gonzalo Tiesi is also in the June squad along with scrumhalf Nicolas Vergallo and flanker Tomas Leonardi, who play for Southern Kings in South Africa.

Phelan picked 21 players for the Rugby Championship team captained by Toulon back row Juan Fernandez Lobbe and will boost the number to 30 after the June tests.

The players in this squad are all based in France or England apart from back row Leonardo Senatore of Gimnasia y Esgrima Rosario.

The Pumas face England on June 8 in the northwestern city of Salta, where Argentina won their last meeting on home soil in 2009, and at the Velez Sarsfield first division soccer ground in Buenos Aires on June 15.

They meet Georgia at a venue yet to be fixed a week later.

Argentina open their Rugby Championship campaign away to South Africa on Aug. 17. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing Martyn Herman)