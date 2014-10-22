BUENOS AIRES Oct 22 Argentina, who recently broke their Rugby Championship duck, are braced for another tough task when the Pumas embark on their European tour, a year ahead of the World Cup.

Argentina, drawn in champions New Zealand's pool for the tournament in England, face Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 8, Italy in Genoa a week later and France in Paris on Nov. 22.

Injury or illness has forced coach Daniel Hourcade to promote forwards from the second string Jaguars fresh from winning a fifth successive Americas title in Canada.

With lock Mariano Galarza injured, Hourcade has brought two second row forwards into a 30-man squad, Juan Cruz Guillemain of Stade Francais and Guido Petti of local side SIC.

Also missing from the Rugby Championship squad are flanker Pablo Matera, who dislocated his shoulder in the narrow home defeat by South Africa, and prop Bruno Postiglione, who is recovering from illness.

However, veteran back row forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon is back after a leg muscle tear put him out in the run-in to the southern hemisphere championship.

'Legui' missed Argentina's closing 21-17 win over Australia in Mendoza that ended a frustrating three-year wait for the Pumas' first victory since entering the elite tournament.

Hourcade warned, however, that this did not guarantee better performances and victories in Europe where Argentina lost to England and Wales before beating Italy last year.

"The reality is that we must keep our feet on the ground, two of our opponents are above us in the ranking and have always been competitive at the highest level," Hourcade said.

"We must make the most of the break the team had after working together for there months which is good for the identity of the team," he told reporters after naming his squad.

"We're going to play as visitors and our rivals will be prepared to receive an Argentine team which showed a prominence that made them take note after the victory over Australia."

Also drafted into the squad, having played no part in the championship won by the All Blacks, are 20-year-old wing Santiago Cordero, who made his test debut against England on tour a year ago, and centre Matias Moroni. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)