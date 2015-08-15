BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 South Africa hit back following their upset defeat at home to Argentina a week ago by beating the Pumas 26-12 in a World Cup warmup at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Wings Bryan Habana and Lwazi Mvovo scored two unanswered first-half tries for the Springboks, who led 20-9 at the break, with flyhalf Pat Lambie contributing 16 points with a perfect kicking performance.

The Pumas, who notched four tries in Durban last weekend as they condemned South Africa to bottom spot in the Rugby Championship, failed to breach the visiting defence as their points came from four penalties by flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez.

South Africa open their bid for a third World Cup crown with a Pool B match against Japan in Brighton, England on Sept. 19 while Argentina face holders New Zealand in their Pool C opener at Wembley the next day. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)