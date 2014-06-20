June 20 Replacement Henry Pyrgos scored a 73rd-minute try and flyhalf Duncan Weir added a penalty with two minutes left as Scotland rallied from a nine-point deficit to pip Argentina 21-19 in a one-off test in Cordoba on Friday.

It was Scotland's third successive victory under new coach Vern Cotter who joined the international team from Clermont at the end of the French club season.

Cotter's side have also beaten United States and Canada and now head to South Africa for a clash with the Springboks in Port Elizabeth next week.

Pyrgos finished off a break from centre Nick De Luca, who also set up Scotland's first try by Stuart Hogg in the sixth minute, to bring the visitors back within a point at 19-18 with six minutes remaining.

Weir then slotted his third penalty to secure victory for the inexperienced Scots who trailed 19-10 after an hour.

The Pumas controlled most of the match after Hogg's early try, flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez dictating play as his superb tactical kicking kept Cotter's men pinned inside their own territory.

Sanchez slotted two penalties and a drop goal but failed to convert the two touchdowns by flanker Javier Ortega Desio and replacement Joaquin Tuculet. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)