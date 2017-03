Oct 28 Argentina captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe will miss the November internationals after fracturing his right elbow at the weekend during a French Top 14 match.

Backrow forward Lobbe was injured playing for Toulon against Toulouse, his club said on its website (www.rctoulon.com).

"He will soon consult a Marseille professor for an operation. His unavailability is estimated at two to three months," the club said.

Argentina, who lost all six of their matches in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, play England on Nov. 9 followed by Wales and Italy over the next two weekends.

The Pumas will be coached by Daniel Hourcade after Santiago Phelan's resignation last week. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)