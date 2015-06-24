BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Argentina wing Manuel Montero will miss the World Cup after suffering a second knee ligament and cartilage injury in two years during a Pumas practice session.

Montero was training with Argentina in Rosario for the second of two warm-up matches against the French Barbarians when he sustained the injury on Tuesday.

"Again, ruptured anterior cruciate (ligament) and outer meniscus. Very sad, especially because of this year," Montero wrote on his Twitter account (@manumontero91).

Montero had previously damaged a knee ligament in 2013 but recovered in time to score tries for the Pumas against Australia and South Africa in last year's Rugby Championship.

"There aren't words to describe my anger. But they say there's a reason for everything. Thinking of my comeback," added the 23-year-old wing, nicknamed Panther.

Montero is one of a growing squad of home-based players drafted as professionals by the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) to play in the franchise the country is introducing to Super Rugby next year.

The Pumas, not yet at full strength, lost 28-22 to the Barbarians last weekend.

After this Saturday's match, a 36-man squad including European-based Pumas will travel to Australia to prepare for the Rugby Championship.

The Pumas meet New Zealand in Christchurch on July 17, the Wallabies at home in Mendoza eight days later and South Africa in Durban on Aug. 9.

At the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 World Cup in England, Argentina face the All Blacks, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in Pool C.