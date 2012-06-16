Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
June 16 Argentina beat France 23-20 (halftime 14-13) in a rugby test in Cordoba on Saturday.
Scorers:
Argentina - Tries: Belisario Agulla, Manuel Montero. Penalties: Felipe Contepomi 3. Conversions: Contepomi 2
France - Try: Louis Picamoles. Penalties: Morgan Parra 4, Francois Trinh-Duc
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.