BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Now the Pumas have
been included in the new southern hemisphere Rugby Championship,
an Argentine franchise in the Super 15 could be just around the
corner, a leading South African rugby official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"It's about having players available. I think this is a
start, to get commercial partners back home because it's quite a
costly exercise to run a franchise considering the cost of
players," SA Rugby's deputy president Mark Alexander said in an
interview.
"With time there could be a franchise coming out of this
region and if we want to grow the game we are serious about our
partnership with Argentina and this is a new market for us and a
growth area."
Argentina, whose players have been making a living from
rugby for more than a decade, are taking their first steps in
professional rugby with a place in the new tournament from next
year.
South Africa played a big part in helping Argentina get
invited by Sanzar, the body that groups them with Australia and
New Zealand and ran the former Tri-nations.
"South Africa adopted an approach about four years ago that
we wanted Argentina to be part of this competition and one of
our first initiatives was to get them playing in our Vodacom Cup
back in our domestic league," Alexander said.
"The Pampas won that competition last season so we work very
closely with Argentina, we believe it's good for the growth of
the game to make sure the southern hemisphere has a strong
presence in the World Cup.
"Argentina always showed the talent, they just needed the
opportunity to play regular international rugby," he added after
the formal presentation of the Rugby Championship to the
Argentine media at a Buenos Aires hotel.
Sanzar is keen to see Argentine players become involved in
rugby in their three countries at all levels to ensure that
Argentina will always have their best in the Rugby Championship.
"There are a lot of talented players in the Pampas team, a
lot of franchises were looking at contracting players, but due
to the gentleman's agreement we have with Argentina we asked our
franchises to refrain from contracting the players so they could
play as a unit, develop as a unit," Alexander said.
"But there's a lot of talent here, a lot of players who are
eligible to play in South African franchises. There were 12
players who could be signed by franchises, they're good players,
they're talented, they are ball players, we'll work with them."
PLAYER AVAILABILITY
Mike Eagle, president of the New Zealand Rugby Union who was
at the event as Sanzar chief, echoed Alexander's sentiments,
telling Reuters that the only serious doubts surrounding
Argentina's inclusion had revolved around player availability.
"The only serious doubts we had were about the strength of
the Argentine team. It would be a sad day if they came into this
competition and didn't put their best players up," Eagle said.
"As you know Australia, News Zealand and South Africa are
pretty strong sides and if the supporters saw Argentina not
performing at the level they should be then I think quickly they
would lose respect for Argentina.
"So we made sure that Argentina would have their best side
available. I know we've got complications with the northern
clubs in releasing their players, that's why we would like to
integrate their younger players into our southern hemisphere
competitions so they can be released like our players are.
"The ultimate goal for Argentina should be really to have
their own conference of super rugby down here playing in front
of their own fans. That's why we've got a conference system and
it's easy to add conferences," Eagle said.
"You'd actually have your own professional teams down here
playing in your own conference as part of the Sanzar competition
and then you'd be in charge of the destiny of your own players,
you don't have to go and ask other clubs for their release and
that would a win-win for everybody.
"I'd like to see Argentina become a part of Sanzar, not just
an invited guest and to go forward to have a professional
conference running out of here."
