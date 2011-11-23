BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Now the Pumas have been included in the new southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, an Argentine franchise in the Super 15 could be just around the corner, a leading South African rugby official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's about having players available. I think this is a start, to get commercial partners back home because it's quite a costly exercise to run a franchise considering the cost of players," SA Rugby's deputy president Mark Alexander said in an interview.

"With time there could be a franchise coming out of this region and if we want to grow the game we are serious about our partnership with Argentina and this is a new market for us and a growth area."

Argentina, whose players have been making a living from rugby for more than a decade, are taking their first steps in professional rugby with a place in the new tournament from next year.

South Africa played a big part in helping Argentina get invited by Sanzar, the body that groups them with Australia and New Zealand and ran the former Tri-nations.

"South Africa adopted an approach about four years ago that we wanted Argentina to be part of this competition and one of our first initiatives was to get them playing in our Vodacom Cup back in our domestic league," Alexander said.

"The Pampas won that competition last season so we work very closely with Argentina, we believe it's good for the growth of the game to make sure the southern hemisphere has a strong presence in the World Cup.

"Argentina always showed the talent, they just needed the opportunity to play regular international rugby," he added after the formal presentation of the Rugby Championship to the Argentine media at a Buenos Aires hotel.

Sanzar is keen to see Argentine players become involved in rugby in their three countries at all levels to ensure that Argentina will always have their best in the Rugby Championship.

"There are a lot of talented players in the Pampas team, a lot of franchises were looking at contracting players, but due to the gentleman's agreement we have with Argentina we asked our franchises to refrain from contracting the players so they could play as a unit, develop as a unit," Alexander said.

"But there's a lot of talent here, a lot of players who are eligible to play in South African franchises. There were 12 players who could be signed by franchises, they're good players, they're talented, they are ball players, we'll work with them."

PLAYER AVAILABILITY

Mike Eagle, president of the New Zealand Rugby Union who was at the event as Sanzar chief, echoed Alexander's sentiments, telling Reuters that the only serious doubts surrounding Argentina's inclusion had revolved around player availability.

"The only serious doubts we had were about the strength of the Argentine team. It would be a sad day if they came into this competition and didn't put their best players up," Eagle said.

"As you know Australia, News Zealand and South Africa are pretty strong sides and if the supporters saw Argentina not performing at the level they should be then I think quickly they would lose respect for Argentina.

"So we made sure that Argentina would have their best side available. I know we've got complications with the northern clubs in releasing their players, that's why we would like to integrate their younger players into our southern hemisphere competitions so they can be released like our players are.

"The ultimate goal for Argentina should be really to have their own conference of super rugby down here playing in front of their own fans. That's why we've got a conference system and it's easy to add conferences," Eagle said.

"You'd actually have your own professional teams down here playing in your own conference as part of the Sanzar competition and then you'd be in charge of the destiny of your own players, you don't have to go and ask other clubs for their release and that would a win-win for everybody.

"I'd like to see Argentina become a part of Sanzar, not just an invited guest and to go forward to have a professional conference running out of here."

