CAPE TOWN Aug 24 Worcester Warriors and Argentina loose-forward Leonardo Senatore has been cited for allegedly sinking his teeth into the arm of South Africa lock Eban Etzebeth in a Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza on Saturday.

The Springboks won the feisty encounter 22-17 but were unhappy with a number of incidents in the game, with flank Francois Louw also claiming an attempted eye-gouging.

"Senatore is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4 (m) Acts contrary to good sportsmanship when he allegedly bit South African player Eben Etzebeth," tournament governing body SANZAR said in a press release on Sunday.

"Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play."

SANZAR offered no details of when the disciplinary hearing would be held. The International Rugby Board's minimum ban for players found guilty of biting is 12 weeks, with a maximum sanction of four years. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)