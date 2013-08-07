Aug 7 Argentina restored their squad to full capacity on Thursday as they named a formidable 26 for their first match next week in this year's Rugby Championship against South Africa in Johannesburg.

More than half of the squad are based at clubs in France and England and many of country's top professionals have returned after being rested for the June series against England.

Only four players are retained from the 51-26 defeat by England in Buenos Aires in Argentina's last international in mid-June, including veteran captain Felipe Contepomi.

"This is a good squad that has prepared hard. We are where we want to be. There are things to improve but we are in a strong way," Contepomi said on the Argentine union's website www.uar.com.ar.

Argentina face South Africa at Soccer City, venue for the 2010 soccer World Cup final, next Saturday Aug. 17.

Squad:

Fullbacks: Juan Martin Hernandez (Racing Metro), Joaquin Tuculet (unattached). Wings: Horacio Agulla (Bath), Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (unattached), Gonzalo Camacho (Leicester), Juan Imhoff (Racing Metro). Centres: Marcelo Bosch (Saracens), Felipe Contepomi (Newman), Santiago Fernandez (unattached). Flyhalf: Nicolas Sanchez (Bordeaux-Begles). Scrumhalves: Tomas Cubelli (Belgrano Athletic), Martin Landajo (CASI). Props: Marcos Ayerza (Leicester), Matias Diaz (Teque), Juan Figallo (Montpellier). Hookers: Agustin Creevy (Worcester), Eusebio Guinazu (Bath). Locks: Patricio Albacete (Toulouse), Manuel Carizza (unattached), Julio Farias Cabello (Tucuman), Mariano Galarza (Los Pampas XV). Loose-forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe (Toulon), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Lyon), Nahuel Lobo (Newcastle), Pablo Matera (Los Pampas XV), Leonardo Senatore (Worcester). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)