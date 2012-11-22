(adds dropped words in headline)

Nov 22 Argentina have revamped their side, including three changes in the backs, to face Ireland in Dublin in the third and final test of their European tour on Saturday.

Juan Martin Hernandez returns at fullback having missed last weekend's 39-22 loss to France in Lille due to leg muscle fatigue, replacing Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino.

Santiago Fernandez, a regular during the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, has joined the squad after missing the first two matches including the opening 26-12 win over Wales.

Fernandez takes his customary place at inside centre with Marcelo Bosch moving to number 13 and Gonzalo Tiesi stepping down to the bench.

Gonzalo Camacho, one of Argentina's try scorers against Wales, returns to the right wing in place of Horacio Agulla who has left the squad after suffering concussion against France.

In the pack, Maximiliano Bustos will make his debut at prop in place of Juan Figallo, who has been released back to his club Montpellier but would have missed the match anyway after being suspended for three weeks for head-butting.

Team: 15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 5-Julio Farias Cabello, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Maximiliano Bustos, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Tomas Vallejos, 20-Tomas Leonardi, 21-Nicolas Vergallo, 22-Gonzalo Tiesi, 23-Manuel Montero (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing Mark Meadows)